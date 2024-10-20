SC petition calls for improved snakebite treatment standards nationwide

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi, seeking directives to provide poly-venom (anti-venom) and snakebite treatment at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and district hospitals across the country. The petitioner has named all States and Union Territories as parties to his plea.
In his petition, accessed by this newspaper, Tripathi urged the apex court to direct relevant authorities to launch a snakebite prevention health mission and public awareness campaign to mitigate the high mortality rate, particularly in rural India. He emphasised the need to establish dedicated snakebite treatment and care units at government district hospitals and medical colleges.
"To establish snakebites treatment and care unit at government district hospitals and government medical colleges," the petitioner said in his plea, filed before the apex court.
He also said that snakebite envenomation (SBE) poses a significant public health threat, affecting approximately 1.8 to 2.7 million people globally, with an estimated 138,000 deaths each year. India alone accounts for about 58,000 deaths annually, predominantly occurring in rural areas.
"India contributes an average of 58,000 deaths annually. More than 95 percent deaths occur in rural India. Similar to sub-Saharan Africa, the magnitude of SBE is underestimated in South Asia and South-East Asia. India is one of the world’s most affected countries due to the large population engaged in agricultural activities, use of wattle and daub houses in snakebiteprone rural areas, several slum areas, presence of abundant venomous snakes and lack of community awareness regarding prevention and control of snakebites," Tripathi said.
Citing a 2020 study, the petitioner pointed out that nearly 58,000 Indians die from snakebites each year, though experts believe the actual number may be higher due to unreported cases. He highlighted various reasons for the snakebite crisis, including cultural reverence for snakes, inadequate access to immediate first aid, reliance on spiritual healers, and the rural population’s proximity to agricultural fields.
The petitioner empasised that India faces a critical public health challenge due to the scarcity of antivenom, essential for treating snakebites. He lamented that poly-venom often does not reach rural hospitals and healthcare centres, where snakebite incidents are most common.
“More than 90% of snakebite deaths occur in rural settings, where access to medical care is limited,” he stated, adding that many villages lack basic healthcare infrastructure, complicating timely treatment for victims who may turn to traditional remedies or local healers instead.
The petition also highlighted that many healthcare providers in rural areas lack adequate training in managing snakebites. This deficiency can lead to delayed or inappropriate treatment, which may ultimately result in fatalities.
"Rural healthcare facilities frequently face high patient loads with limited resources, including staff and medical supplies. This situation overwhelm healthcare providers, making it difficult for doctors to focus on individual cases like snakebites that require immediate attention," his plea further pointed out.
In India, snakebite cases are generally treated in general emergency departments rather than specialized units, underscoring the need for focused care.
"Patients did not receive the focused care that might be available in a dedicated department there is a general lack of awareness regarding snakebite prevention and treatment among populations at risk," he said.
The petitioner called for educational interventions to promote safe agricultural practices, recognize venomous snakes, and understand first aid measures. He criticized the government for not acknowledging the severity of the snakebite crisis, noting the absence of schemes or projects to address this urgent issue.
“Thousands of people, especially farmers, lose their lives each year due to venomous snake bites in India, yet little attention is given to treating this 'poor man's disease,'” he said.