SDO files police complaint after 6,853 wrongly filed voter applications rejected in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

CHANDRAPUR: A sub-divisional officer (SDO) has filed a police complaint in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district after 6,853 applications were wrongly submitted during online voter registration, an official confirmed on Sunday.
The SDO of the Rajura division complained after these faulty applications were detected, leading to their rejection in the constituency, the official said.
Collector Vinay Gowda stated that the Election Commission of India conducted a special online voter registration drive, receiving a significant number of applications from 3rd October.
However, Assistant Voter Registration Officers and Tehsildars from Rajura, Korpana, Jivati, and Gondpipari found that 6,853 applications were missing essential details, including photographs, date of birth, and proof of residence. Some applications even contained incorrect information, he added.
“The applications filed through the Voter Helpline App or NVSP Portal were rejected after verification,” the Collector confirmed.
Rajura SDO and Voter Registration Officer Ravindra Mane reiterated that the applications were rejected in accordance with the prescribed procedures.
The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for 20th November, with the vote count set for 23rd November.