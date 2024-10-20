SDO files police complaint after 6,853 wrongly filed voter applications rejected in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

CHANDRAPUR: A sub-divisional officer (SDO) has filed a police complaint in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district after 6,853 applications were wrongly submitted during online voter registration, an official confirmed on Sunday.

The SDO of the Rajura division complained after these faulty applications were detected, leading to their rejection in the constituency, the official said.

Collector Vinay Gowda stated that the Election Commission of India conducted a special online voter registration drive, receiving a significant number of applications from 3rd October.