Agitating West Bengal junior doctors withdraw hunger strike after meeting CM Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: Agitating junior doctors on Monday evening withdrew their weeks-long hunger strike over the RG Kar incident, hours after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The medics also called off their proposed strike across hospitals in the state on Tuesday.
"In today's meeting (with the CM), we did get the assurance of some directives, but the body language of the state government was not positive. The common people have wholeheartedly supported us.
They, as well as the parents of our deceased sister (RG Kar hospital victim), have been requesting us to call off the hunger strike, keeping in mind our deteriorating health.
We are therefore withdrawing our 'fast-unto-death' and also Tuesday's total shutdown in the health sector," said Debashish Halder, one of the junior medics.
The decision was taken following a general body meeting of the doctors.
The talks between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and agitating junior doctors was held for nearly two hours on Monday evening.
The two sides discussed various demands of the medics including the prevailing 'threat culture' at state-run hospitals.
During the meeting , it was decided to establish a state-level task force committee.
This committee will comprise five representatives from the state government, headed by the Chief Secretary, alongside five representatives from the medical community, including two senior resident doctors, two junior resident doctors, and a female student.
The committee will oversee the functioning of all college-related grievances and address health-related issues.
The Chief Secretary will provide the junior doctors with details regarding the committee’s functions on Tuesday.
The meeting, held on the 17th day of a fast unto death by a section of protesting doctors, was streamed Live for the first time from the state secretariat Nabanna.
Junior doctors have raised concerns about the ineffectiveness of existing committees in the colleges due to a lack of members. They have demanded that internal committees be strengthened and that junior doctors be included in these bodies. However, the Chief Secretary responded that the newly established state-level committee will oversee all existing committees and offer recommendations.
It was also decided that student body elections will take place in four months, following consultations with legal experts and state officials. In the interim, the state-level committee will handle all complaints.
At the meeting, Banerjee repeatedly urged the junior doctors to end their fast, stating that most of their demands had been addressed, while rejecting the one for removing the state health secretary.
"There should always be a sense of camaraderie between both parties in discussions, as it is essential for reaching a concrete solution," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Chief Minister Banerjee acknowledged that there are likely many unresolved demands from junior doctors, but she expressed optimism that starting discussions would help clarify the situation and facilitate solutions. She noted the state's ongoing financial constraints and pending legal matters, emphasizing the government's commitment to resolving these issues.
Additionally, she instructed officials to expedite the installation of CCTV cameras and other security measures mandated by the Supreme Court for state-run medical colleges.
The junior doctors have been on a fast-unto-death for the last 17 days, demanding among others justice for their deceased colleague and calling for systemic changes in the state's healthcare infrastructure.
So far, six doctors on hunger strike have been hospitalised due to deteriorating health, while eight others remain on an indefinite fast, demanding that the state government take constructive action by October 21 to resolve the deadlock.
(With inputs from PTI)