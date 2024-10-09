RG Kar protest: Bengal's healthcare services largely unaffected following doctors' mass resignation

KOLKATA: The mass resignation of senior doctors at different medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal to express solidarity with their junior counterparts did not hamper healthcare services at these medical establishments, an official of the state health department claimed on Wednesday.

Patient inflow at the out-patient department was considerably low due to the ongoing Durga Puja festivities across the state, though senior and junior doctors, RMOs and assistant professors were present in the hospitals across West Bengal to perform their regular duties, the official said.

A patient from Murshidabad, Sunirmal Basu, who is a regular at the orthopaedic department in RG Kar Hospital, said that the particular doctor whom he had been consulting for the last 4-5 years was present at the OPD as per schedule.

"I was apprehensive whether the OPD would be functional or not, or whether the doctor would be present or not. But the doctor was there like any other normal day," Basu said.

Another oncology patient, who had prescheduled cancer-related therapy, was also attended to at the medical facility. "I had scheduled treatment today, which went well, and I had no problem," the patient, who requested anonymity, said.

The senior doctors, however, cautioned that although the services at state-run hospitals have not been affected much till Wednesday, the situation might not remain the same in the coming days if there is no fruitful response from the state government.

"Till today, we have worked keeping in mind the patients and their sufferings. We want the government to come forth and do its duty," Dr Sandip Sarkar, assistant professor at RG Kar Hospital, said.

Talking to PTI, a senior official of the state health department said, "We are yet to receive any official communication from any of the doctors in connection with their mass resignation. There is no such norm to offer mass resignation. If people want to resign, they will have to follow a certain process. However, healthcare services were not affected because no doctor was absent in any of the hospitals today."

Several doctors and faculty members in Kolkata followed their colleagues in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who had resigned en masse on Tuesday and sent their mass resignation to the Director of Medical Education, according to the Kolkata Medical College Resident Doctors' Association.