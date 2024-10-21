Caution remains over India- China pact on patrolling along LAC

NEW DELHI: India and China reached a significant agreement to revert to their pre-2020 positions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. However, there remains caution until the finer details of the agreement are confirmed.

Shortly after the foreign secretary announced the agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Jaishankar said the disengagement process with China has been completed.

The breakthrough in resolving the over four-year military standoff in eastern Ladakh came ahead of a likely bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan this week.

Speaking at a media summit, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said, "We reached an agreement on patrolling, and we have gone back to the 2020 position. With that, we can say the disengagement with China has been completed. Details will come out in due course."

He further elaborated, "There are areas where, after 2020, they blocked us, and we blocked them. We have now reached an understanding that will allow patrolling as we had been doing until 2020."