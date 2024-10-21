Despicable act of targeted violence won't deter India from building infra projects in J-K: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal and said this "inhumane and despicable act" of targeted violence will not deter India from building key infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.

The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening, the officials said.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal where several construction workers and a doctor have been killed."

"This inhumane and despicable act of targeted violence shall not deter India from building key infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir. As a nation, we are together in our fight against terrorism," Kharge said.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We wish the injured a speedy recovery," he added.