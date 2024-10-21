Haryana cabinet portfolios allocated: CM Saini keeps Home, Finance; Vij gets Transport

CM Saini will handle 12 portfolios including Home, Finance, Excise and Taxation, Town and Country Planning and Urban estates, Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture, Criminal Investigation, Law and Legislative, and Housing for all departments.

Seven-time MLA and the senior-most minister of the Saini government, Anil Vij, has been allotted Energy, Transport and Labour portfolios. Vij was the Home and Health Minister in the Khattar government.

First-time MLA Artii Singh Rao will be the new state Health Minister and handle medical education and research and Ayush departments. Arti, a national-level shooter, is daughter of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

Four-time MLA and an Ahir leader, Rao Narbir Singh, has been given Industries and Commerce, Environment, Forests and Wildlife departments.

Mahipal Dhanda, MLA from Panipat (Rural) and Jat face, has been allotted School Education department, Higher Education and Parliamentary Affairs. He is a third-time legislator.

Vipul Goel, MLA from Faridabad, has been allotted Revenue and Disaster Management, Urban local bodies and Civil Aviation departments. He was formerly the Industries Minister in the first term of the Khattar government from 2014-19.

Dr Arvind Sharma has been given the Jails and Cooperation portfolios. Shyam Singh Rana, MLA from Radaur and Rajput face, will be the new state Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development minister.

Ranbir Gangwa, former Deputy Speaker of state assembly, has been allocated Public Health Engineering and Public Works (Roads and Bridges) departments.

Krishan Kumar Bedi, a SC face, has given been Social Justice, Empowerment, and SCs and BCs welfare, Antyodaya (SEWA) and Hospitality departments.

Another SC face Krishan Lal Panwar has been allocated Development and Panchayats, and Mines and Geology departments.

Shruti Choudhry, daughter of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhry and granddaughter of late chief minister Bansi Lal, along with her mother resigned from the Congress to join the BJP ahead of the assembly elections. She is the new Women and Child Development, and Irrigation and Water Resources Minister. A former MP from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, she is a first-time MLA.

Minister of State (Independent Charge), Rajesh Nagar, has been allocated Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. The other Minister of State (Independent Charge), Gaurav Gautam, has been given Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, and Sports Departments.