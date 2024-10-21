Hoax bomb threat: Home Secretary meets BCAS, CISF chiefs to discuss issue

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) met with the top officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Monday, to deal with the spate of hoax bomb threats to the airlines last week.

Officials briefed the Home Secretary Govind Mohan about the hoax bomb threats to airlines, leading to diversions, cancellations and passenger inconvenience, as these bore a huge cost to the aviation sector, sources said.

They said during the briefing, the top officials of the two agencies, responsible for providing security to the airlines and airports, noted that most of such threats originated from abroad and ‘VPN chaining’ is suspected to make it “almost impossible’ for Indian agencies to trace the exact location of their origin.

The sources said BCAS Director General (DG) Zulfiquar Hasan and Chief of the CISF Rajwinder Singh Bhatti met the Home Secretary at his office at North Block here.