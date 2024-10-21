Jaishankar slams Canada amid diplomatic row: 'Double standards are mild words'

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday slammed Canada for its "double standards," as relations between New Delhi and Ottawa continue to deteriorate following the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last year.

"Double standards is a very mild word for it," Jaishankar said while explaining how Canada treats other diplomats and the "licence" their diplomats try to use while in India.

Speaking at the NDTV World summit, Jaishankar said, "So apparently, the licence that they give themselves is totally different from the kind of restrictions that they impose on diplomats in Canada. When we tell them you have people openly threatening leaders of India, diplomats of India, their answer is freedom of speech," Jaishankar added.

"If you threaten the Indian high commissioner, he is supposed to accept it as freedom of speech, but if an Indian journalist says the Canadian high commissioner walked out of the South Block looking very grumpy, it is apparently foreign interference," ANI quoted Jaishankar said.