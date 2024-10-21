Plea in SC seeks urgent relief from demolitions after Bahraich violence

NEW DELHI: Three people allegedly involved in the October 13 Bahraich violence in UP have approached the Supreme Court seeking urgent relief against the demolition notices issued to them for Sunday.

The application stated that on October 18, the PWD pasted 23 backdated notices dated October 17, on their properties.

They claimed that the properties for which notices have been issued are 10-70 years old. “The proposed action is punitive and the government’s defense of unauthorised construction is merely a ruse to illegally overcome the court’s stay order on demolitions.”

While hearing a bulldozer justice matter earlier, the top court had clarified that house of a person cannot be demolished merely because he is an accused. The court’s stand during the proceedings was that houses of people cannot be demolished merely because they are accused of a crime.