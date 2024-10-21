Remarks on PM's degree: Kejriwal faces defamation trial in Gujarat as SC upholds summons

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is facing criminal proceedings in a defamation case over his alleged remarks over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification after the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed his plea to quash summons.

A Gujarat Metropolitan court had summoned Kejriwal and AAP's Sanjay Singh in the defamation case over their alleged "sarcastic" and "derogatory" statements related to PM Modi's educational degrees.

Gujarat University Registrar Piyush Patel had filed the defamation case against the politicians over their alleged comments after the Gujarat High Court set aside an order of the chief information commissioner (CIC) for providing information about Modi's degrees under the Right to Information Act.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti noted that a separate bench of the apex court had junked the plea filed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh on April 8 in the same case, who is a co-accused in the case.

"We must have a consistent approach. Having regard to that view, we would not like to entertain the present plea. The same is dismissed," said the bench.