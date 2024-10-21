Rs 14 lakh MD, other suspected drugs of over 400 kg seized in Gujarat; one held

BHARUCH: Police have seized MD contraband valued at Rs 14 lakh and other suspected drugs of 427 kg from a factory in Ankleshwar industrial area in Gujarat's Bharuch district and arrested one person in this connection, an official said Monday.

The suspected materials, seized from the 'Avasar Enterprise' located in Ankleshwar GIDC area, have been sent to a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for confirmation, Special Operations Group (SOG) police inspector Anand Chaudhary said.

In the raids, conducted jointly by the district SOG and Surat police on Sunday night, 141 gm of methamphetamine (MD) drug valued at Rs 14.10 lakh was also seized from the factory, he said.