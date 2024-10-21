SC stays NCPCR's communication on shifting of students of unrecognised madrassas to govt schools

The organisation has challenged the action of Uttar Pradesh and Tripura governments directing that students of unrecognised madrassas should be shifted to government schools.

The top court ordered the communications of the NCPCR issued on June 7 and June 25 this year should not be acted upon.

It also said the consequential orders of the states shall also remain stayed.

It also permitted the Muslim body to make states, other than Uttar Pradesh and Tripura as parties to its petition.