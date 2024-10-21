Shooter lynched to death by mob in Bihar's Gopalganj

PATNA: A 30-year-old man, who shot at a grocery shop owner in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, was lynched by an angry mob on Monday.

According to the police, the person who suffered bullet injuries has been identified as Pawan Kumar Singh. He is currently undergoing treatment at Sadar hospital, the police added.

The incident happened at around 10: 30 am, when Pawan Singh was in his shop when four bike-borne men shot at him.

After the attack, the men attempted to flee the scene. However, the villagers chased them down and apprehended one accused.The villagers tied his hand and leg with a rope and mercilessly assaulted him, resulting in his death.

Dheeraj Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Thawe police station, said that the accused, identified as Abhishek Thakur, a resident of Ramchandrapur Pandit village, had died before the police arrived at the scene. His body has been handed over to his family after postmortem.

Meanwhile, Gopalganj SP confirmed the incident, saying that the accused man who was lynched had a criminal background. “He was released on bail recently and was booked under an arms case,” said Gopalganj SP.

A search has been launched to arrest the other accused.

In a separate incident, a jewellery shop owner in Begusarai opened fire with his licensed revolver in self-defense when armed man attempted tom rob his shop.

(With inputs from IANS)