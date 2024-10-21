Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking to replace term 'Hindutva' with 'Indian constitutionalism'

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday in its order refused to entertain a PIL filed by an individual, seeking a direction to replace the term 'Hindutva' with ‘Bharatiya Samidhaanitva’ (Indian constitutionalism), after noting that this is "complete abuse of the process."



The three-judge bench of the top court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, did not find any merit in the petition filed by S N Kundra, a resident of Vikaspuri from Delhi, and thereby rejected it.

"This is a complete abuse of the process. No sir, we will not entertain this (Petition). Sorry," said the bench of the apex court while rejecting the plea.