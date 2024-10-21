Uncertainty looms over SP-Congress seat-sharing for UP bypoll

LUCKNOW: Uncertainty hangs over seat-sharing between Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) within the INDIA bloc for the upcoming bypolls on nine seats in UP.

While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had claimed on Saturday that the deal was sealed with Congress for the bypolls, UPCC chief Ajai Rai refuted the claim saying that no formal agreement had been reached as his party had demanded five seats.

However, on Monday, the SP chief changed his stance, stating that talks with Congress regarding seat sharing for the upcoming bypolls were still ongoing.

He was interacting with media persons following the submission of nomination papers of his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav from the Karhal assembly seat.

Earlier, even SP spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury announced that the seat-sharing deal had been finalised, with Congress contesting two seats - Khair (Aligarh) and Ghaziabad - while the SP would field candidates for the remaining seven.