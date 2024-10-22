'171 Incidents are alarming': SC to Assam on police encounters, seeks details

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over 171 police encounters in Assam from May 2021 to August 2022, describing the issue as "very serious."

The court observed that such petitions, challenging these police encounters, "could not be brushed aside as premature."

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, sought detailed information from the Assam government on the investigations conducted into these encounters.

"It is a very, very serious issue. 171 incidents are alarming," remarked the concerned apex court during the hearing.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by petitioner Arif Md Yeasin Jwadder, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, challenging a January 2023 order of the Gauhati High Court that had dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) addressing these encounters by the Assam Police.

During the proceedings, Bhushan contended that the Assam Police had not adhered to the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in its 2014 judgement regarding the procedure for investigating police encounters. He pointed out that a large number of such encounters had taken place in Assam during the stated period.