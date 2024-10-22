Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to face trial for 2015 sacrilege, Punjab govt grants nod

CHANDIGARH: Days, after the Supreme Court vacated a stay on the prosecution of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government, has given prosecution sanction of Singh in the three sacrilege incidents that happened in 2015.

Along with Ram Rahim Singh, the government also granted sanction to prosecute three national committee members of dera-Pardeep Kler, Harsh Dhuri and Sandeep Bareta. However, Dhuri and Bareta are still absconding, Kler was arrested on February 16 this year, said sources.

Sources said that the Punjab home department held by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave the prosecution sanction on Monday evening which has been caught in legal tangle since long.

The home department sanctioned prosecution under Section 196 (prosecution for offences against the state and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offence) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).