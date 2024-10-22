Nitish at it again, asks DGP to recruit cops with folded hands

The CM’s remarks came against the backdrop of Opposition’s charge over the state’s poor law and order situation. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had said, “There is no district in the state where loot, murder, dacoity, kidnapping and rape don’t take place. But there is no action. If an FIR is lodged, there is zero investigation. People do not get justice. CM Nitish is a tired man, and he cannot run the state anymore.”

This is not the first time when Nitish folded hands before top bureaucrats. On July 10 this year, he folded his hands and moved to touch the feet of an IAS officer during an event, asking him to expedite a road project in Patna. “I shall touch your feet if that is what you want,” Nitish had told the IAS officer at a function where a stretch of ‘JP Ganga Path’, an expressway along the river that promises to ease traffic congestion in the state capital, was dedicated to the public.