‘There is no short cut to success’

The Supreme Court had recently intervened to help an 18-year-old Dalit youth, Atul Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh, by directing the IIT Dhanbad, seat allocation authority to admit him into the electronics engineering programme there. Kumar belongs to a poor family (his father being a daily wager). He had lost his seat in IIT Dhanbad after missing the deadline to deposit a fee of Rs 17,500.

In an interview with Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty, Kumar spoke about his journey of struggle and financial difficulties. Excerpts:

What could have happened had the SC not come to your rescue?

There is no doubt that the SC came to my rescue and helped me. The CJI’s order has been very helpful in my getting admission in IIT Dhanbad. Otherwise, I could not have got through. The CJI had said that there should not be any hurdle to any successful candidate. I am indebted and grateful to our CJI sir. Due to him I got my seat back there.

Did you have any options if the SC had not given a sympathetic hearing in your case?

If the SC could not have ordered this, then I could have had some regret in my life and couldn’t have done my B Tech, from IIT Dhanbad. On the other hand, I could have tried to sit for JEE Mains 2025.