The Supreme Court had recently intervened to help an 18-year-old Dalit youth, Atul Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh, by directing the IIT Dhanbad, seat allocation authority to admit him into the electronics engineering programme there. Kumar belongs to a poor family (his father being a daily wager). He had lost his seat in IIT Dhanbad after missing the deadline to deposit a fee of Rs 17,500.
In an interview with Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty, Kumar spoke about his journey of struggle and financial difficulties. Excerpts:
What could have happened had the SC not come to your rescue?
There is no doubt that the SC came to my rescue and helped me. The CJI’s order has been very helpful in my getting admission in IIT Dhanbad. Otherwise, I could not have got through. The CJI had said that there should not be any hurdle to any successful candidate. I am indebted and grateful to our CJI sir. Due to him I got my seat back there.
Did you have any options if the SC had not given a sympathetic hearing in your case?
If the SC could not have ordered this, then I could have had some regret in my life and couldn’t have done my B Tech, from IIT Dhanbad. On the other hand, I could have tried to sit for JEE Mains 2025.
Did you expect that you would get good marks and admission in a good institute?
There are certain ups and downs in the preparations. It is difficult to predict the current year’s questions. But I prepared in-depth and secured good marks as a result of my hard work. There is no short cut to success.
There are many talents like you, and due to their financial troubles, they have to suffer a lot…
The government should help such talents and achievers. NGOs should also do their bit. I can say about my father: he always found a way out for me, despite his serious financial woes.
How did your parents contribute to your studies?
My parents have wholeheartedly supported my studies, irrespective of my situation. They always encouraged me in my studies. I was having one aim: study hard and do well.
Which is your favourite subject?
Till Standard 12, it was Maths. But when I started taking coaching for advanced JEE, the difficulties associated with Math became even more serious. After that Chemistry became my favourite subject. But I did not neglect Maths.
After you complete your studies, what’s your plan?
After my B Tech, I would like to work for a company in a good position and after completing certain years, I would try to initiate a start-up, provided I have some funds.