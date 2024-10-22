'We're trying to restore trust,' reacts Army Chief to India-China LAC agreement

NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday pointed to "trust" issues with China, a day after India and China reached a patrolling arrangement along the Line of Actual Control.

“We want to go back to the status quo of April 2020. Thereafter we will be looking at disengagement, de-escalation and normal management of LAC... This has been our stand since April 2020.” General Dwivedi said.

“As of now, we are trying to restore the trust. That will happen once we are able to see each other and we are able to convince and reassure each other that we are not creeping into buffer zones that have been created...,” he said.

General Dwivedi was delivering Colonel Pyara Lal Memorial Lecture on Indian Army's Decade of Transformation in Delhi.

Dwivedi felt that both sides need to reassure and convince each other to move forward with the subsequent phases of disengagement.

The Chinese side also on Tuesday officially confirmed that the two countries have reached an agreement to end standoff in eastern Ladakh.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, “China and India have maintained close communication through diplomatic and military channels regarding border-related issues. Currently, the two sides have reached a solution on the relevant matters, which China views positively.”

“In the next phase, China will work with India to effectively implement the solution plan, Lin Jian added.

The two sides arrived at this stage after having a series of discussions and deliberations at both diplomatic and military levels.

The TNIE on Monday brought out the trust concerns with China after several sources on ground said that nothing appears to confirm the China's willingness on ground. It will only be clear after the troops move back, the permanent structures are removed.