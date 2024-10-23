Maharashtra Assembly polls: MVA finalises 85-85-85 deal for Uddhav Sena, Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP

MUMBAI: Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance finalised its seat-sharing arrangement on Wednesday.

According to the agreement, the three major coalition partners -- Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) -- will each contest 85 seats in the 288-member state assembly.

The remaining seats will be distributed among MVA alliance partners and smaller allies.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that MVA leaders, including Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, Congress legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) state president Jayant Patil, and other leaders, met Sharad Pawar and it was decided that the resolved seats among the MVA partners should be declared first, while the disputed seats would be settled later.

Raut clarified that all three major MVA partners—Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP)—would get an equal number of seats, 85 each, while the remaining 33 seats would be distributed among the alliance’s smaller allies.