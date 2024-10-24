Akasa, Indigo flights to Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda get hoax bomb threats

BHUBANESWAR: An Akasa Air flight en route to Bhubaneswar from Bengaluru and an IndiGo aircraft flying to Jharsuguda received hoax bomb threats on Thursday, prompting the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and VSS Airport to trigger emergency protocols.

According to BPIA officials, Akasa Air flight (QP1572) which departed from Bengaluru was scheduled to land at Bhubaneswar by 3:10 pm.

As per the protocol, the airport's bomb threat committee was activated at 2:30 pm and after due inspections, the threat was declared as non-specific before the said flight reached here.

After the flight landed, a thorough check was conducted and it resumed the return journey to Bengaluru at 4:30 pm.

An IndiGo flight en route from Bengaluru to VSS Airport in Jharsuguda also received a similar threat.

The aircraft was thoroughly checked after it reached Jharsuguda at 12:30 pm and departed for Bengaluru at about 4 pm.