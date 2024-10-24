Cabinet approves two railway projects worth Rs 6,798 cr in Bihar and Andhra

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved two major railway infrastructure projects. The projects, valued at an estimated Rs 6,798 crore, are aimed at improving connectivity in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. These projects are expected to be completed within the next five years.

In another key decision, the Cabinet also gave its nod for the establishment of a ₹1,000 crore Venture Capital Fund for the space sector under the aegis of IN-SPACe. The fund aims to promote and oversee private sector participation in space activities.

Briefing the media after the meetings of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), which were chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the two railway projects are set to enhance connectivity, facilitate ease of travel, reduce logistics costs, lower oil imports, and curb carbon emissions.

The first project involves doubling the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur sections, spanning 256 km in Bihar, at an estimated cost of ₹4,553 crore. This initiative is expected to bolster connectivity to Nepal, Northeast India, and the border areas.

The second project involves constructing a new rail line between Errupalem and Namburu via Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh, covering 57 km, at a cost of ₹2,245 crore.

The line traverses through the NTR Vijayawada and Guntur districts in Andhra Pradesh and Khammam district in Telangana, providing direct connectivity to Amaravati, the proposed capital of Andhra Pradesh, and enhancing mobility for people and industrial goods.