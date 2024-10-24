Nation

Sharad Pawar's NCP releases first list of 45 candidates for Maharashtra assembly polls

Yugendra Pawar has been fielded against his uncle and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Baramati seat.
NCP (SP) chief Sharad PawarPhoto | PTI
MUMBAI: The NCP (SP) on Thursday released the first list of 45 candidates for upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

Yugendra Pawar was fielded against his uncle and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Baramati seat. Yugendra is the son of Ajit Pawar's younger brother Shrinivas.

Others in the NCP (SP) list included its state chief Jayant Patil (Islampur), Jitendra Awhad (Mumbra-Kalwa), Anil Deshmukh (Katol), Harshvardhan Patil (Indapur) and late R R Patil's son Rohit Patil who is making a debut (Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal).

Notably, in the Lok Sabha elections NCP president Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar had polled 5,73,979 votes in Baramati parliamentary constituency in Pune district, losing to her sister-in-law and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule who got 7,32,312 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly polls: MVA finalises 85-85-85 deal for Uddhav Sena, Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP
