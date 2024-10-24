Talks on seat-sharing in Maharashtra is at final stage: CPM

NEW DELHI: The discussion pertaining to seat-sharing among Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for Maharashtra assembly elections with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) is at the final stage.

The Left party is expected to make a candidature announcement in a couple of days. The CPM had conveyed to the alliance partners that it wishes to contest 12 seats.

Senior CPM leaders said that the party’s state unit held talks on seat-sharing with alliance members mainly with Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP–SP) on Wednesday evening.

According to the leaders, if talks fail with alliance partners --Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-SP—the party may go ahead on its own and nominate candidates for at least five seats in the district where the CPM has been struggling for rights of the people including tribal and farmers.

The three parties are also part of Maha Vikas Aghadi; a state-level political coalition formed after the 2019 legislative assembly elections in the state.