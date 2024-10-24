Troops withdraw from Depsang and Demchok, remain in vicinity

NEW DELHI: In an important sign of thaw in India-China tensions, the troops began disengaging from standoff points in Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh.

Sources confirmed that the troops have shifted back from the points near Y-Junction in Depsang and Charding Nullah Junction (CNN) in Demchok. “But the troops are in the vicinity”, said sources.

Though there is shifting from the points of standoff, there is no change in the overall troop change and the infrastructures for “only the temporary structures including the tents and shades have been dismantled”.

“The withdrawals are mutual and will follow suit. Patrolling may take some time because it will depend on the removal of the structures which came up since the April 2020 clashes.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India and China have been involved in talks both at diplomatic and military levels to resolve their differences in certain areas along the LAC. Pursuant to the talks, broad consensus has been achieved to restore ground situation based on the principles of equal and mutual security.

“The consensus achieved includes patrolling and grazing traditional areas. This is the power of engaging in continuous dialogue because sooner or later, solutions will emerge.”, Rajnath said.