Two soldiers, two porters killed as Army vehicle comes under terror attack in J&K's Gulmarg

SRINAGAR: Two soldiers and two Army porters were killed when terrorists attacked an Army vehicle at Kashmir’s Bota Pathri village near the tourist resort of Gulmarg, sources said.

The officials said three soldiers sustained injuries. The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital, they added.

The officials said the soldiers who were in the vehicle opened retaliatory fire when they came under attack.

The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X, "A brief firefight took place between #IndianArmy and terrorists in general area Bota Pathri, #Baramulla."

"Details are being ascertained," it said.

The area is completely dominated by the Army and there have been reports in the past that a terrorist group had infiltrated during early summer and taken shelter in the higher reaches of the Afrawat range, the officials said.

The Bota Pathri area was recently opened to tourists.