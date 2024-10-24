Two soldiers, two porters killed as Army vehicle comes under terror attack in J&K's Gulmarg

SRINAGAR: Two soldiers and two Army porters were killed when terrorists attacked an Army vehicle at Kashmir’s Bota Pathri village near the tourist resort of Gulmarg, sources said.
The officials said three soldiers sustained injuries. The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital, they added.
The officials said the soldiers who were in the vehicle opened retaliatory fire when they came under attack.
The Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a post on X, "A brief firefight took place between #IndianArmy and terrorists in general area Bota Pathri, #Baramulla."
"Details are being ascertained," it said.
The area is completely dominated by the Army and there have been reports in the past that a terrorist group had infiltrated during early summer and taken shelter in the higher reaches of the Afrawat range, the officials said.
The Bota Pathri area was recently opened to tourists.
Reacting to the attack, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “Very unfortunate news about the attack on the army vehicles in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties & injuries. This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern. I condemn this attack is the strongest possible terms & send my condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their lives. I also pray that injured make a complete & swift recovery.”
It may be noted that less than a week ago, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists opened fire at a construction site at Gagangir in J&K's Ganderbal district.