Calcium supplement Shelcal 500, antacid Pan D among four found to be spurious

NEW DELHI: India's drug regulator flagged select batches of four drugs, including commonly used calcium supplement Shelcal 500 and antacid Pan D, as spurious on Friday.

In its latest monthly drug alert, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) also listed 49 drugs and formulations, manufactured by 40 pharmaceutical companies, as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ). NSQ drugs are those that fail to meet the quality standards set by national and international authorities.

These 49 drugs were found to be of substandard quality out of the 3,000 drugs that were recalled batch-wise by the CDSCO.

The other two medicines flagged as spurious are Urimax-D, used to treat men with an enlarged prostate, and Deca-Durabolin 25 injection, prescribed for osteoporosis.

The CDSCO said,"The actual manufacturer (as per label claim) has informed that the impugned batch of the product has not been manufactured by them and that it is a spurious drug. The product is purported to be spurious; however, the same is subject to the outcome of investigation."

According to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, “Vigilant action and monitoring of drugs by CDSCO drastically bring down the percentage of less efficacious drugs. Out of nearly 3,000 samples tested, 49 drugs were recalled as they were found to be less efficacious (NSQ). Only around 1.5% of the total drugs sampled were found to be less efficacious.”