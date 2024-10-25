Coal scam: SC junks ex-Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda's plea for stay on conviction

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, in its order on Friday, refused to stay the conviction of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda in a coal scam case.

Koda had initially moved the Delhi High Court seeking suspension of the December 2017 conviction order to contest the Jharkhand Assembly polls however, his appeal was rejected on October 18.

Following this, he moved the apex court, seeking its direction to contest the upcoming state assembly polls.

On December 13, 2017, Koda, and several others were sentenced to three years in prison by a trial court for indulging in corrupt practices and hatching a criminal conspiracy in the allocation of the Rajhara North Coal Block in the state to Kolkata-based company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Limited (VISUL).

Under the Representation of the People (RP) Act, a leader/politician convicted of a crime and sentenced to at least two years in jail is immediately disqualified as an MP, MLA or a member of a state legislative council (MLC). The person remains disqualified for six years after being released from prison.