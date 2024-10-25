NIA begins inquiry into possible train 'sabotage'

Some cases have been reported in the past over two months where empty gas cylinders, cement sleeper and boulders among other items were placed on railway tracks, suggesting deliberate attempts to damage railway properties and harm passengers.

On October 9, a goods train on its way to Kundanganj in Uttar Pradesh hit a cement sleeper placed on the Raebareli-Prayagraj railway section.

The driver applied emergency brakes after seeing the construction part, but could not prevent the engine's cattle guard (front portion) from hitting the object.

On September 22, an empty gas cylinder was found on the track by a goods train loco pilot, who applied emergency brakes and stopped the train near Prempur Railway Station in Kanpur.

An attempt was also made to derail the Kalindi Express, heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj, on September 8, by placing an LPG cylinder on the track.

A bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also found at the site hinting at a sabotage bid.

Twenty coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur after its engine hit an object placed on the track, in the wee hours of August 17.

The loco pilot of the train said that some boulder hit the cattle guard of the engine which got severely damaged and bent.

There were no casualties reported in the derailment that occurred between Kanpur and Bhimsen railway stations at around 2.35 AM.