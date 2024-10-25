Over 39 lakh workers deleted from MGNREGA rolls in last five months: NGO report

NEW DELHI: Over 39 lakh registered workers were deleted from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS) between April and September 2024, according to a report by civil society organization LibTech India, released on Friday.

The report also revealed that more than eight crore workers were removed from the MGNREGA registry during the financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

In a worrying trend, the data shows that over 6.7 crore workers across the country have become ineligible to seek work under the rural job scheme due to non-compliance with mandatory Aadhaar seeding.

Despite several extensions of deadlines, 27.4% of all MGNREGA workers and 4.2% of active workers are currently ineligible for Aadhaar-based Payment System (ABPS) benefits.