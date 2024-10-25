Samples of rice sent from Punjab to Arunachal Pradesh found to be unfit for consumption

CHANDIGARH: Amid the ongoing political tug-of-war between the Centre and the Punjab government over 'tardy' procurement of paddy, a new twist has emerged with 15 of the 19 samples collected from the rice stocks at Banderdewa in Arunachal Pradesh, which were sent from Sangrur in Punjab, found to be 'beyond rejection limit' (BRL) and three found to be unfit for human consumption.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution subsequently shot off a letter to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) urging it to 'verify the quality of food grains preserved at all godowns'.

The letter written by the Joint Commissioner Storage and Research in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to the Chairman of the Food Corporation of India on October 23, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, reads, "This is in reference to the inspection conducted by the Assistant Director (S&R) of this department of the food storage deport (FSDs), depots in FCI district Banderdewa in Arunachal Pradesh with effect from September 16, 2024 to September 21, 2024. During the inspection, a total of 19 rice samples were collected."

"Based on the analysis report, 15 samples out of the total 19 were found to be beyond rejection limit (BRL) as per the uniform specification issued by the DFPD and three samples were found beyond FSSAI standard (unfit for human consumption). The inspection report along with the analysis result is annexed," reads the letter.