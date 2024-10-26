Centre cautions social media platforms to tackle misinformation after hoax bomb threat to multiple airlines

NEW DELHI: Amid hoax bomb threats targeting multiple airlines, the IT Ministry on Saturday directed social media platforms to adhere to their due diligence responsibilities and swiftly remove or block access to misinformation, in accordance with the strict timelines set by the IT rules.

The Centre also asserted that apart from removing or disabling access to such misinformation, social media intermediaries have additional liability under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) to mandatorily report certain offences perceived to be committed by any user of their platform including those with intent to threaten unity, integrity, sovereignty or security of India.

The Government, in an advisory said that the social media intermediaries are obligated under IT rules to provide information under their control or possession and assist investigative agencies within stipulated timeline of up to 72 hours.

The move assumes significance as more than 275 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats in the past 12 days. Most of the threats were issued through social media.