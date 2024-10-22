Bomb threats received for 30 Indian airlines flights on October 21

NEW DELHI: As many as 30 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Monday, according to sources.

The flights of IndiGo, Vistara and Air India were among those that received the bomb threats.

An IndiGo spokesperson on Tuesday said four of its flights on Monday received security-related alerts. They are 6E 164 (Mangaluru to Mumbai), 6E 75, (Ahmedabad to Jeddah), 6E 67 (Hyderabad to Jeddah) and 6E 118 (Lucknow to Pune).

"We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and followed the standard operating procedures," the spokesperson said about the security alerts related to the four flights.

Passengers from these flights were disembarked safely, according to four separate statements from the airline.