CJI reconstitutes GSICC to deal with sexual harassment of women at SC

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud has been pleased to re-constitute the 11-member, Supreme Court Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) with respect to sexual harassment of women at the Supreme Court.

The CJI exercised powers conferred by Clause 4(2) of the GSICC at the Supreme Court (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Regulations, 2013 and all enabling provisions on this behalf.

The Committee is headed by Justice B V Nagarathna, who has been appointed as the Chairperson and is formulated to address the issues related to gender discrimination, harassment, complaints, and inequality. Dr Sukhda Pritam, Additional Registrar [Officer in service of the Supreme Court of India], was appointed as the Member Secretary of the Committee.

The other nine members nominated for the Committee include : Supreme Court Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, Senior advocates Dr Menaka Guruswamy, Bansuri Swaraj, Liz Mathew, Nina Gupta, Soumyajit Pani and Sakshi Banga (Representative of the SCBA). Madhu Chauhan - Representative of the Supreme Court Bar Clerks' Association and Dr Leni Chaudhuri (Executive Director, University of Chicago Centre in India Pvt. Ltd) were also nominated as members to the committee.