CJI addresses Ganesh Puja controversy, says, 'maturity in system to avoid discussing cases'

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who is set to retire on November 10, addressed the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at his residence during Ganesh Puja festivities last month.

Stating that such meetings were routine, the Chief Justice said,"There is enough maturity among judges of constitutional courts and the heads of the executive to firmly keep judicial matters out of the purview of any discussion."

He was speaking at the Loksatta Lecture Series in Mumbai on Sunday.

The CJI clarified that no deals were being made during engagements between the judiciary and the executive, adding that the meetings focused solely on discussing infrastructure issues related to the judiciary, not judicial decisions.