Maharashtra polls: SP chief Akhilesh Ydav calls for unity against Mahayuti for a 'positive change'

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called for forging a collective strategy and making a united effort to oust the Mahayuti alliance from power in Maharashtra for the upcoming assembly elections.

Akhilesh also slammed the BJP, which is part of the Mahayuti alliance along with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and expressed his commitment to defeating the "enemies of Maharashtra and bring about a positive change".

Yadav, whose party won two seats in the last Maharashtra polls and is eying a bigger share in the seat-sharing talks with its alliance partners, took to social media to share a note addressed to the "dear" people of the state and media persons.

"With your awareness, the Maharashtra Assembly elections will liberate 'Maharashtra' from the BJP's conspiracies of sabotage and its negative politics of communalism. The BJP's negative politics is unable to understand the positive strategy and mutual adjustment of the united opposition. The BJP's conspiracy to slowly destroy Maharashtra's economy has been exposed before the people of Maharashtra," he said in Hindi on X.