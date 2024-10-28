NHRC asks Rajasthan DM to submit proof of Rs 2.50 lakh compensation to minor rape victim

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed the District Magistrate (DM) of Dausa, Rajasthan to submit the proof of payment of Rs 2,50,000 (sanctioned compensation) paid to the minor victim girl sexually assaulted by police.

Adjudicating the petition filed by Supreme Court advocate and human rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC sought the compliance report within eight weeks.

In his petition, Tripathy alleged the rape of a minor girl by a Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police in the Lalsot area in Dausa district, Rajasthan on November 10, 2023, when the accused sub-inspector, Bhupendra Singh, allegedly lured the minor to his room in the afternoon and raped her.

The petitioner requested the NHRC for legal action against the culprit cop, Singh along with psycho-social counselling and rehabilitation of the minor victim besides the compensation with preventive action for the future.

It is reported that the present case pertains to the FIR in 2023, which was registered at Rahuwas Police station under sections 376-AB (Rape), 354 (Outraging the modesty of a girl) of the Indian Penal is (IPC) and section 5(M), 5(A)(i), section 6 POCSO Act and section 3(1)(W)(i), 3(2)(V) SC/ST Act.

After the completion of the investigation, a charge sheet was also filed against Singh.

The NHRC also said that the victim was required to link her Jan Aadhar Card with her Aadhar Card so that the compensation amount can be disbursed/processed. The father of the victim is directed to take necessary steps in this regard.

NHRC observed that the report was silent on the aspect of departmental action against the accused, a police official i.e. SI Singh. Therefore, the Superintendent of Police, Dausa, Rajasthan was directed to initiate departmental proceedings in the present matter against the delinquent police official for the misconduct committed by him. It asked to submit the action taken report to the Commission within eight weeks.