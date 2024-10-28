Terrorist killed in operation after army convoy targeted in Jammu

JAMMU: One terrorist was killed on Monday as special forces were mobilised to neutralise a group of recently infiltrated ultras who attacked an army convoy in a village in the Akhnoor sector near here, officials said.

"The body of one terrorist along with weapon has been recovered. Operations are under progress," the Army's Jammu-based White knight Corps said in an update on the ongoing operation.

The action came after the terrorists, believed to be three in number, opened fire on an army convoy a forces' ambulance part of it suffering the maximum damage around 630 am, the officials said.

The Army personnel in the ambulance had a close shave as the terrorists, who recently infiltrated into India, managed to escape to a nearby forest in the face of a strong retaliation by the troops, they said.

The Army's special forces and the National Security Guards (NSG) were mobilised, leading to deafening explosions and intense gunfire around 2.45 pm, the officials said, adding a helicopter was also seen hovering for surveillance.