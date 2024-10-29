Eight UNLF (P) cadres arrested with arms, ammunition in Manipur's Thoubal

IMPHAL: Manipur Police arrested eight members of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Manipur (Pambei) and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Thoubal district, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The UNLF (P) members were arrested on Monday for threatening people and restraining the land demarcation process in Thoubal district, it said.

Three AK 47 rifle, two AK 56 rifle, one M-16 rifle, one 9mm pistol, 147 AK 47 live round ammunition, 20 M-16 live round ammunition, 25 of 9 mm live round ammunition, sixteen mobile handsets and one SUV were seized from their possession, the statement said.