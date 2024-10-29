Noida carpenter arrested for threatening Salman Khan by posing as gangster Bishnoi's brother

NEW DELHI: The Noida Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly threatening to kill actor Salman Khan and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique, official sources said on Tuesday.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Tayyab Ansari, was nabbed based on the input provided by the Mumbai Police. The Noida cops handed him over to their Mumbai counterparts.
According to a senior police officer, Ansari, who hails from Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly made the threatening call on a phone number which he had picked up from the internet. It was a ‘helpline’ number issued by the Mumbai Police.
“The Mumbai Police alerted us about the presence of the accused in Noida. The technical surveillance was further mounted, after which we zeroed in on Ansari’s location to Sector 92,” the officer said.
A joint operation by the police forces of both states was conducted in which they raided an under-construction house in Sector 92, and Ansari was arrested from there on charges of threatening and demanding `10 crore extortion money. The mobile phone used in the offence was recovered from the accused.
“Ansari was working as a carpenter at a house in Sector 92. He will be interrogated by the Mumbai Police. However, prima facie, he doesn’t seem to be associated with any gang,” the officer said.