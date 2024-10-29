Noida carpenter arrested for threatening Salman Khan by posing as gangster Bishnoi's brother

NEW DELHI: The Noida Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly threatening to kill actor Salman Khan and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique, official sources said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Tayyab Ansari, was nabbed based on the input provided by the Mumbai Police. The Noida cops handed him over to their Mumbai counterparts.

According to a senior police officer, Ansari, who hails from Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly made the threatening call on a phone number which he had picked up from the internet. It was a ‘helpline’ number issued by the Mumbai Police.