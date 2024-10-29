Two more terrorists killed in Jammu encounter following attack on army convoy

NEW DELHI: Security forces on Tuesday morning gunned down two terrorists holed up in a forest area near a village in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the number of militants killed in the 27-hour-long gunfight near the Line of Control (LoC) to three, officials said.

One of the three terrorists who fired at an ambulance that was part of an army convoy moving near the LoC on Monday morning was killed by evening in the operation that also witnessed action by special forces and NSG commandos and the use of BMP-II infantry combat vehicles.

The other two terrorists were killed on Tuesday in a span of two hours after the joint teams of the army and the police launched the final assault near the Assan temple in Jogwan village in the Battal-Khour area, the officials said.

After overnight surveillance, "an intense firefight unfolded today morning resulting in a significant victory for our forces. Relentless operations and tactical excellence have led to the elimination of three terrorists. The operation also saw the successful recovery of war-like stores, marking a critical step in maintaining security in the region," Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on 'X'.