HC judges must adhere to jurisdiction assigned by Chief Justice: Top court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court recently reaffirmed the High Court Chief Justice’s authority to assign cases to the High Court judges and emphasized the need for the judges to operate within their jurisdiction.

A two-judge bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Prashant Kumar Mishra said that the High Court judges cannot convert nomenclature of the petitions before them without the Chief Justice’s approval if the converted petition does not fall within their assigned jurisdiction.

The court made the observation in a case where the Allahabad High Court had dismissed a writ petition filed under Article 226 of the Constitution of India to quash a FIR in a criminal case.