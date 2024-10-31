Our efforts will be to take matter beyond disengagement with China: Rajnath Singh

GUWAHATI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said a broad consensus was achieved by India and China to restore the ground situation in certain areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
“India and China have been holding talks at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve the differences in some areas along the LAC. As a result of the talks, a broad consensus was developed on the basis of equal and mutual security,” Singh said.
He made the statement after virtually inaugurating and dedicating to the nation ‘Desh ka Vallabh’ statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing ‘Museum of Valour’ at Tawang from the 4 Corps headquarters in Assam’s Tezpur. He was supposed to visit Tawang but could not do so due to inclement weather.
“The consensus includes the rights of patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. Based on this consensus, the process of disengagement is almost complete. Our efforts will be to take the matter beyond disengagement; but for that, we will have to wait a little longer,” the defence minister said.
He paid tributes to Sardar Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India, acknowledging his instrumental role in unifying over 560 princely states post-independence.
“This statue ‘Desh Ka Vallabh’ will inspire people, reminding them of the strength in unity and the unwavering spirit required to build a nation as diverse as ours,” Singh said.
He also paid homage to Major Bob Khathing, an extraordinary figure who made invaluable contributions to Northeast and national security.
“Major Khathing not only led the peaceful integration of Tawang into India but also established essential military and security frameworks, including the Sashastra Seema Bal, Nagaland Armed Police, and the Naga Regiment. The ‘Museum of Valour’ now stands as a tribute to his bravery and foresight, inspiring generations to come,” Singh said.
He underscored the significance of unity and harmony, and the Northeast’s unique role in the nation’s identity. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ensuring economic and infrastructure development of the entire region.
“Holistic development of the nation is possible only when the Northeast prospers. We will create such a Northeast which is strong and prosperous not only naturally and culturally but also economically,” Singh said.
He highlighted the crucial role of Border Roads Organisation in the progress of the region, making special mention of the Sela Tunnel linking Assam and Tawang, a project which enhances connectivity across the Northeast.
“In the times to come, the Arunachal Frontier Highway project will play a major role in connecting the entire Northeast region, especially the border areas. This 2,000-km long highway will prove to be an important strategic and economic asset for the region as well as the entire nation,” he added.