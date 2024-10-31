Our efforts will be to take matter beyond disengagement with China: Rajnath Singh

GUWAHATI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said a broad consensus was achieved by India and China to restore the ground situation in certain areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“India and China have been holding talks at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve the differences in some areas along the LAC. As a result of the talks, a broad consensus was developed on the basis of equal and mutual security,” Singh said.

He made the statement after virtually inaugurating and dedicating to the nation ‘Desh ka Vallabh’ statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing ‘Museum of Valour’ at Tawang from the 4 Corps headquarters in Assam’s Tezpur. He was supposed to visit Tawang but could not do so due to inclement weather.

“The consensus includes the rights of patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. Based on this consensus, the process of disengagement is almost complete. Our efforts will be to take the matter beyond disengagement; but for that, we will have to wait a little longer,” the defence minister said.

He paid tributes to Sardar Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India, acknowledging his instrumental role in unifying over 560 princely states post-independence.

“This statue ‘Desh Ka Vallabh’ will inspire people, reminding them of the strength in unity and the unwavering spirit required to build a nation as diverse as ours,” Singh said.