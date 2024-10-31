Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets at several border points on Diwali after disengagement

NEW DELHI: Troops of India and China exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday, Army sources said.

The traditional practice was observed a day after both countries completed the disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, bringing a fresh thaw in the Sino-Indian ties.

"Sweets exchange between members of the troops of India and China took place at several border points along the LAC on the occasion of Diwali," an Army source told PTI.

The exchange took place at five Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) points along the LAC, the sources added.