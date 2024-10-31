Maharashtra polls: MVA, Mahayuti on same page — placate rebels or friendly fight

MUMBAI: After nominations for the Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Tuesday, both ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances are grappling with rebel candidates within their ranks in nearly 40 seats.

About 10,500 nominations have been filed, and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is November 4, after which the political scenario will be clear in Maharashtra. If the rebels remain in the fray, then bipolar contests will turn into multipolar ones in nearly 40 seats. Placating the rebels is a major task before the two alliances.

Besides, MVA partners have fielded candidates against each other on eight seats—Paranda, Pandarpur, Digrus, Dharavi, Mankhurd, Solapur city central, Sangola, and Loha Kandar.

Candidates of MahaYuti partners have also filed nominations against one another on seven seats—Morshi, Aasti, Shrirampur, Dindori, Devlali, Anushakti Nagar, and Mankhurd.

In MahaYuti, the BJP is contesting on 148 seats, while four have been given to its smaller. CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is contesting 80 seats and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP on 53 seats.

In MVA, the Congress is contesting on 103 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) on 96 and Sharad Pawar-led NCP on 87 seats, while six seats have been given to the Samajwadi Party, Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) and Left parties.

Asked about the rebels in the fray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said MVA has succeeded in placating rebels on 90 percent of the seats.

“Such things happen in an alliance. We will sit together and try to pacify the rebels. We want to bring in a change and for that to happen, everyone must stay together,” he said, adding Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and the Congress leadership will try to placate the disgruntled aspirants.

Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala said that there is no dispute in MVA, but MahaYuti is facing a major challenge to placate the rebels. “We will try to avoid friendly contests among MVA. But there is chaos in MahaYuti, which is facing rebellion on many seats,” he said.

The BJP and its partners also held a series of meetings to placate the rebels. “Our candidate selection was responsive to public needs. We expect a clearer political picture once the nomination withdrawal deadline passes,” said Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar.