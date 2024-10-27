BJP to reinforce Hindutva, trust allies in Maharashtra elections

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: For a caste-driven ticket distribution in the rival camps in Maharashtra, the BJP has decided to inject a fair amount of Hindutva to keep its committed vote share.

With a significant number of RSS workers active on the ground who would participate in 60,000 small meetings across the state in the run-up to the assembly polls on November 20, the BJP aims a Haryana redux in the state.

“This time, the Sangh is with us in a more active way, albeit silently, than in previous elections. The Viksit Bharat dream and a host of development schemes for the state will translate into victory for the BJP,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Another BJP leader actively involved in the Maharashtra campaign said a crucial element of the party’s strategy is to expose the opposition's efforts to undermine Hindutva and Bharat, domestically and internationally.

The ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising BJP, Shivsena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar), has nearly finalised seat-sharing arrangements, with the BJP expected to contest around 150-155 seats, followed by Shiv Sena and NCP for the remaining constituencies in the 288-member Assembly.

“To bolster their campaign, the BJP plans to organise rallies across more than two dozen locations where PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior party leaders will address,” said a BJP leader.

Sources indicated that Modi is expected to conduct road shows in major cities like Pune to help polarise the electorate. The party is also set to engage prominent Maratha leaders, such as Vinod Tawde, to enhance its outreach efforts.

Furthermore, the party is making concerted efforts to connect with the growing Buddhist community in the state. The population of Buddhists is substantial, with the 2011 census indicating that about 5.81% of the state’s population identifies itself as Buddhists.