Two fatal paragliding accidents in 48 hours ahead of Paragliding World Cup in Manali

SHIMLA: In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a paraglider from the Czech Republic was killed in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, after she crashed into the mountainside. This marks the second death of a foreign paraglider within 48 hours, officials confirmed.
The deceased, identified as Dita Misurcova, 43, was an experienced paraglider with six years of flying experience. Misurcova reportedly lost control of her glider due to strong winds and crashed into the mountains near Marhi in Manali. She was immediately taken to a hospital in Manali, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
This fatal accident follows the death of a Belgian paraglider on Tuesday, who collided mid-air with another paraglider in Bir-Billing, ahead of the upcoming Paragliding World Cup set to begin on 2 November in Bir-Billing, Kangra district—often regarded as a "paragliding paradise".
The Belgian paraglider, identified as Feyaret and described as a free-flying enthusiast in his mid-sixties, died after his parachute failed to open post-collision, while the other, a Polish paraglider, sustained injuries.
According to Vinay Dhiman, Deputy Director of Tourism in Kangra district, “The chances of accident increase when free-fliers venture into high-risk zones or inner valleys with little knowledge of the topography and local wind conditions.”
To mitigate risks, the authorities are in the process of documenting thermals in the Bir-Billing area with the aid of experts. “A proposal to install special towers in high mountains to pinpoint crash sites in case of accidents is in the pipeline,” noted Avinash Negi, Director of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) in Manali.
The latest fatalities add to a concerning list of paragliding incidents in the region, with three paragliders—Russian, Polish, and Indian—losing their lives in October alone. The Paragliding World Cup, scheduled from 2 to 9 November, will host 130 participants from 50 countries.