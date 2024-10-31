Two fatal paragliding accidents in 48 hours ahead of Paragliding World Cup in Manali

SHIMLA: In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a paraglider from the Czech Republic was killed in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, after she crashed into the mountainside. This marks the second death of a foreign paraglider within 48 hours, officials confirmed.

The deceased, identified as Dita Misurcova, 43, was an experienced paraglider with six years of flying experience. Misurcova reportedly lost control of her glider due to strong winds and crashed into the mountains near Marhi in Manali. She was immediately taken to a hospital in Manali, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

This fatal accident follows the death of a Belgian paraglider on Tuesday, who collided mid-air with another paraglider in Bir-Billing, ahead of the upcoming Paragliding World Cup set to begin on 2 November in Bir-Billing, Kangra district—often regarded as a "paragliding paradise".