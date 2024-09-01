NHRC asks Maharashtra State Authorities to reply on rehabilitation of people with mental health issues

Tripathy, in his complaint on June 21, 2022, brought to the notice of the NHRC the plight of people with mental health conditions in Regional Mental Hospital, Thane, Maharashtra (RMHT) on account of denial of mental care facilities and alleged that, out of 925 patients at RMHT, 240 have recovered. Still, they are not being accepted by their families. Two hundred thirty-nine other hospital patients have been living there for the last two years, being abandoned by their families.

The petitioner, Tripathy mentioned that a mental health issue in India receives scant attention and the system never cares for their sufferings. Tripathy who has filed several cases relating to mental health issues has cited various cases and relevant laws as well for immediate intervention of the NHRC in the case.

Pursuant to the directions of the Commission, the Special Rapporteur has submitted his report with various suggestions.

After considering the report of the Special Rapporteur and the reply of the State of Maharashtra, the Commission, inter-alia, passed the following directions: “The Commission’s paramount consideration is welfare and restitution of persons who have recovered from mental illness."

Since the situation is grim and fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution are being violated blatantly with inadequate steps being taken to carry out the statutory mandate, said Tripathy. Adequate steps should be taken by the local authorities where families of such patients reside to ensure that they are rehabilitated with their families, Tripathy added.